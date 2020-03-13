IPL 2020 postponed due to Coronavirus to April 15

BCCI postponed IPL in view of coronavirus; Dhoni has been training for more than a week in Chennai for the coming season BCCI postponed IPL in view of coronavirus; Dhoni has been training for more than a week in Chennai for the coming season

In the latest update, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) decided to suspend Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 till April 15, 2020, as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) outbreak.

Releasing a statement on Friday, the BCCI wrote, “The BCCI is concerned and sensitive about all its stakeholders, and public health in general, and it is taking all necessary steps to ensure that, all people related to IPL including fans have a safe cricketing experience.”

“The BCCI will work closely with the Government of India along with the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and all other relevant Central and State Government departments in this regard,” it added.

Earlier during the day, the Delhi government prohibited all sports activities that include a gathering beyond 200 people including the IPL in the capital. With six cases getting confirmed in Delhi, deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said, “All the sports activities including IPL matches have been postponed in Delhi till further notice.”

IPL was due to start on March 29 in Mumbai and Delhi’s first game was scheduled to be on March 30. Before Delhi, Karnataka also expressed their unwillingness to host IPL matches, while Maharashtra has banned the sale of tickets.

