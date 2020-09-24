IPL 2020 Points Table: IPL Season 13 Team Standings, Rankings, Net Run Rate, Points Table

Mumbai Indians have won one out of the two matches they have played so far. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 Points Table, Standings: After opening the campaign on a loose note, Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians bounced back with a comprehensive 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League. The defending champions were superb in both the departments of the game, and the franchise would also rejoice seeing their skipper Rohit and leading seamer Jasprit Bumrah getting back in the groove.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals stand at the second position after the team toppled MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings in their opening clash. The third and fourth position are held by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals respectively.

IPL 2020 Teams Point Table

No. Teams Played Won Lost N/R Points NRR 1 Mumbai Indians 2 1 1 0 2 0.993 2 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 0 2 0.8 3 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 0 2 0.5 4 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 0 2 0 5 Chennai Super Kings 2 1 1 0 2 -0.145 6 Kings XI Punjab 1 0 1 0 0 0 7 SunRisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 0 -0.5 8 Kolkata Knight Riders 1 0 1 0 0 -2.45

IPL 2020 Orange Cap

Meanwhile, CSK batsman Faf du Plessis currently has the most number of runs in the ongoing league. The former South Africa skipper started the campaign on a rousing note and maintained the same rhythm in the following encounter. Batting at a strike-rate of 160.49, Du Plessis has accumulated 130 runs from two matches.

He is followed by Rohit Sharma, who starred with a 54-ball 80 in the clash against KKR. Rohit has scored a total of 92 runs in two matches. Meanwhile, the third position is held by Sanju Samson, who played a destructive 74-run inning in RR’s opening clash and he is followed by Ambati Rayudu, who has 71 runs from one match.

IPL 2020 Purple Cap

Two CSK members are standing at the top in the bowling department. Both Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi have four wickets each, but the former has been more economical as compared to the other. The third and fourth position are held by Mohammad Shami and Yuzvendra Chahal respectively. Both Team India players have picked three wickets each so far.

