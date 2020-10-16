IPL 2020 Points Table and Current Orange Cap and Purple Cap list after KXIP vs RCB encounter

KXIP are currently at the bottom of the points table. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Update: Kings XI Punjab finally returned to winning ways as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets. After electing to bat first, RCB posted 171/6 on the board, which was easily chased by skipper KL Rahul and Chris Gayle.

In response, KXIP started off on a solid note and continued on the moment till the final over. However, it took a six from Nicholas Pooran in the final ball of the match to decide the outcome of the contest.

The win gave KXIP the much-needed two points and also kept their hopes of making it to the play-offs alive.

Despite the win, the KL Rahul-led Punjab unit are still languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points. RCB is at the third position with 10 points.

Orange Cap

KL Rahul’s unbeaten 61 off 49 deliveries helped him remain strong in the race for the prestigious Orange Cap. The wicketkeeper-batsman has so far scored 448 from eight matches and is at the number one spot in the race.

The list of the top 5 highest run- scorers:

KL Rahul(KXIP)- 448 runs from eight matches

Mayank Agarwal – 382 runs from eight matches

Far du Plessis – 307 runs from eight matches

Virat Kohli – 304 runs from eight matches

Shreyas Iyer – 298 runs from eight matches

Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals’ pacer Kagiso Rabada stands at the pole position among the bowlers. The South African pacer has been among the wickets, not allowing the batsman to score at ease.

The list of top 5 highest wicket-takers:

Kagiso Rabada – 18 wickets from eight matches

Jofra Archer – 12 wickets from eight matches

Mohammad Shami – 12 wickets from eight matches

Yuzvendra Chahal – 11 wickets from seven matches

Jasprit Bumrah – 11 wickets from seven matches

