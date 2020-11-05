IPL 2020 Playoffs, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai Indians bat first

IPL 2020, MI vs DC Live Score: Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1.

IPL 2020, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The Qualifier 1 sees Mumbai Indians facing Delhi Capitals for the chance to qualify for the final.

Delhi are coming into the contest on the back of an impressive win over the Royal Challengers. Shikhar Dhawan is in rich form and will have his eyes set on the Orange Cap. The team will also cherish Ajinkya Rahane finding some rhythm and they would expect another promising delivery, if required. Their opponent Mumbai will look for a good knock from their in-form batsman Quinton de Kock. Apart from him the team can rely on the talented Suryakumar Yadav, who has rescued the side on few instances in the season. The contest will also feature an intense battle between two leading wicket-takers of the tournament – Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah.