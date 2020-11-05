IPL 2020 Playoffs, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai Indians bat first

IPL 2020, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: The Qualifier 1 sees Mumbai Indians facing Delhi Capitals for the chance to qualify for the final.
Delhi are coming into the contest on the back of an impressive win over the Royal Challengers. Shikhar Dhawan is in rich form and will have his eyes set on the Orange Cap. The team will also cherish Ajinkya Rahane finding some rhythm and they would expect another promising delivery, if required. Their opponent Mumbai will look for a good knock from their in-form batsman Quinton de Kock. Apart from him the team can rely on the talented Suryakumar Yadav, who has rescued the side on few instances in the season. The contest will also feature an intense battle between two leading wicket-takers of the tournament – Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah.
Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
DC win the toss vs MI, opt to field first.
"20 of the last 26 games have been won by the team batting second. Sides batting first are tentative and that's the biggest issue. 160 is the average score here and anything over 180-185 you are in the game" say Simon Doull and Pommie Mbangwa in their pitch report.
For Delhi, a win on Thursday would give them a maiden appearance in the IPL final. Mumbai, on the other hand, will be looking to make it to the summit clash on the sixth occasion.