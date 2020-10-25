IPL 2020: Dates of playoffs and final released

IPL 2020: The final will be held on 10th November in Dubai.

The dates for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs and the finale are out. They will be played from November 5 till November 10 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Qualifier 1 will be held in Dubai on November 5 and it will be followed by the Eliminator on November 6 and Qualifier 2 on November 8 in Abu Dhabi. The final will be held on 10th November in Dubai.

NEWS – The #Dream11IPL 2020 Playoffs and Final to be played from 5th November to 10th November, 2020 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. More details here – https://t.co/8Zyx1hEBx0 pic.twitter.com/eiMqNaQA7b — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 25, 2020

Defending champions Mumbai Indians are on the course of making it to the playoffs along with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

However, there is a stiff competition for the fourth playoff spot.

Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to November 9 and it will be held in Sharjah. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi’s replacement in Velocity.

