IPL 2020: Dates of playoffs and final released

The dates for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs and the finale are out. They will be played from November 5 till November 10 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Qualifier 1 will be held in Dubai on November 5 and it will be followed by the Eliminator on November 6 and Qualifier 2 on November 8 in Abu Dhabi. The final will be held on 10th November in Dubai.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians are on the course of making it to the playoffs along with Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore.
However, there is a stiff competition for the fourth playoff spot.
Meanwhile, the Women’s T20 Challenge will be played from November 4 to November 9 and it will be held in Sharjah. The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has announced Meghna Singh as Mansi Joshi’s replacement in Velocity.
