IPL 2020 is set to be an edition of the Indian Premier League like no other before. The season is set to start on September 19 in a bio-secure bubble in Dubai, but some players have already opted out of the tournament.

A list of players who have pulled out of IPL 2020 over the past month:

Suresh Raina (Chennai Super Kings): Raina’s departure from the CSK camp last month was the most high-profile departure. The 33-year-old, though initially having reached UAE with his teammates, pulled out of the season for personal reasons. However, he later said that he may return to the team soon.

Harbhajan Singh (Chennai Super Kings): Harbhajan became the second CSK player to pull out, also due to personal reasons. With two senior players Raina and Harbhajan out, CSK have been hit the hardest. In the spin department, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner and Piyush Chawla will be looking to step up in Harbhajan’s absence.

Jason Roy (Delhi Capitals): The England opener, who had joined the Delhi franchise at his base price of Rs 1.5 crore, suffered an injury in a recent practice session. He was ruled out of England’s T20I series vs Pakistan and will be out of the IPL season as well. The 30-year-old was replaced by Australian bowling all-rounder Daniel Sams in the Delhi-based team.

Kane Richardson (Royal Challengers Bangalore): The Aussie pacer, who was bought by RCB for Rs 4 crore in the IPL auction last December, said he was opting out of IPL 2020 to be with his wife for the birth of their first child. Adam Zampa has been named as his replacement by RCB.

Lasith Malinga (Mumbai Indians): The 37-year-old Malinga, the most successful bowler in IPL history, opted out of IPL 2020, also due to personal reasons. The Mumbai franchise have named Australian pacer James Pattinson as his replacement.

