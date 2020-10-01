IPL players, teams to pay dearly for bio-bubble breach

The players who breach the bio-bubble in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will have to pay a heavy price, quite literally. The first offence would prompt a six-day re-quarantine without pay, the second will result in a one-match suspension after quarantine, while the third instance will lead to the player’s removal from the tournament without his team getting a replacement. These rules have been detailed in a notification sent to all IPL teams by the Indian cricket board.

There are four acts of omission and commission that will be considered as breaching the bio-bubble: Unauthorised departure from the bio-secure bubble, not completing the daily health report, not wearing Restrata fob (GPS wristband), and missing a scheduled Covid-19 Test. The notification, accessed by The Indian Express, also subjects the family members of the players and staff involved in the administration of the IPL to these rules.

“The first offence – 6-day re-quarantine (without pay for the number of matches missed). Second offence – One-match suspension (without pay) to take effect after the completion of the 6-day re-quarantine (without pay). Third offence – removal from the registered squad for the rest of the season -no replacement allowed,” the notification reads. The players and team officials travelling with their spouses and children also need to ensure that their family doesn’t breach the bio-bubble for the next two months.

If any family member of a player, team official or match official does breach the bio-bubble, they will also have to face the consequences. “First offence – six-day re-quarantine for the family member, six-day re-quarantine for the relevant player, team official or match official (without pay for the number of matches missed). Second offence – permanent removal of the friend or family member from the bubble for rest of the season; six-day re-quarantine for the concerned player, team official or match official (without pay for the number of matches missed),” the notification added.

Those who are part of the operations of the IPL get just two strikes. The first offence will lead to a six-day re-quarantine, while the second will trigger permanent removal from the tournament. Individuals who do not complete their daily health reports will be issued a warning after the first miss. However, subsequent offences will invite a fine of Rs 60,000 (about USD 820). “In all instances – not eligible for entry into a stadium or training facility until the Health Passport is completed,” the circular further reads.

Similarly, those who don’t wear the Restrata fob (a GPS tracker) will be let off with a warning after the first offence, but subsequent offences will incur a fine of Rs 60,000. And the board has mandated similar fines for missing a scheduled Covid-19 Test.

CSK player is the first offender

KM Asif plays for Chennai Super Kings. (Source: File) KM Asif plays for Chennai Super Kings. (Source: File)

Chennai Super Kings player KM Asif became the first player found to have breached the bio-bubble and had to undergo a six-day quarantine. The incident took place after Asif misplaced his room key and, without informing anyone, went to the hotel reception to get a replacement. As per guidelines, the reception doesn’t come under the ‘designated area’ and Asif, a medium pacer from Kerala, was found to be outside his bubble. “It was an unintentional mistake but rules had to be followed. He underwent six days of quarantine and has now resumed practice with the team,” a source in the IPL informed.

