IPL Auction 2020 Live Streaming: How to watch Live TV Coverage of IPL Players Auction

IPL Auction 2020 Live Streaming: The Indian Premier League 2020 Auction will take place in Kolkata on Thursday, December 19 with the spotlight on Australia’s all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and South African fast bowler Dale Steyn, who have opted for the highest base price of Rs 2 crore.

The 13th edition of the lucrative franchise league will have added significance as 2020 is also a T20 World Cup year. At 14 years and 350 days, Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad is the youngest name in auction pool. The left-arm chinaman, with a base price of Rs 30 lakh, may join the likes of Rashid Khan and Mohammed Nabi to play for the high-profile league.

The limited money in most franchises’ purse could mean that the bidding wouldn’t be particulary aggressive for those with higher base price. Here is how you can follow the IPL 2020 Auction coverage:

When is IPL 2020 Auction taking place?

IPL 2020 Auction is scheduled to take place on Thursday, December 19.

What time is IPL 2020 Auction taking place?

IPL 2020 Auction will kickstart at 2.30 PM IST on Thursday.

Where is IPL 2020 Auction taking place?

IPL 2020 Auction is taking place in Kolkata, which is hosting the mega event for the 1st time.

Where I can watch the IPL 2020 Auction live?

IPL 2020 Auction on Thursday can be watched on the Star Sports Network.

How can I watch IPL 2020 Auction Online?

Hotstar will provide the live streaming for IPL 2020 Auction.

Where can I follow IPL 2020 Auction live?

You can follow live updates and news from IPL 2020 Auction right here on indianexpress.com.

