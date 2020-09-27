IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran’s gravity-defying save gets a standing ovation from Jonty Rhodes

Nicholas Pooran's effort in the outfield.

Nicholas Pooran produced a stunning save in the out-field for Kings XI Punjab versus Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter in Sharjah on Sunday. Pooran’s sensational feat is being hailed as possibly the greatest ever.

It all happened when the West Indian denied Sanju Samson a certain six in the eighth over of Rajasthan’s innings.

Chasing a massive 223-run target, Samson went after Murugan Ashwin and pulled one over mid-wicket to which an airborne Pooran pulled off an unthinkable save by pulling the ball from almost six feet inside the rope.

“Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back….Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next….,” wrote Harsha Bhogle on Twitter.

Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back….Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

Here is the must-see video:

Just witnessed the greatest piece of fielding in cricketing history.. Pooran you beauty !!! Take a Bow!!! @nicholas_47 pic.twitter.com/Vg28HN2xU1 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) September 27, 2020

His effort even brought a standing ovation from KXIP fielding coach, Jonty Rhodes.

Here are some of the other reactions on the catch-

“U will become just like the person u r surrounded with” Nicholas pooran 👉🏻 jonty Rhodes#KXIPvsRR#IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/TT72D3u41k — Balaji K (@balajikrishh7) September 27, 2020

That save from Pooran was unreal! Just goes on to show the high standards this format has reached.

Brilliant!#RRvKXIP pic.twitter.com/aOKEkPcT8T — VINOD KAMBLI (@vinodkambli349) September 27, 2020

Nicholas Pooran has just pulled off one of the great saves in the game of cricket. Unbelievable awareness. — Ian bishop (@irbishi) September 27, 2020

No way have I just seen this THE BEST BIT OF INDIVIDUAL FIELDING I HAVE EVER SEEN FROM NICOLAS POORAN#ipl #KXIPvsRR pic.twitter.com/K63V9KKkXf — MT (@mihirt25) September 27, 2020

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran then hit 25 not out from just eight balls as KXIP ended with 223/2 in 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal and his Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul were the stars with the bat as the duo pummelled the Rajasthan Royals bowlers into submission.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd