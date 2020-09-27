scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 27, 2020
MUST READ

IPL 2020: Nicholas Pooran’s gravity-defying save gets a standing ovation from Jonty Rhodes

Nicholas Pooran's effort is being touted as the greatest piece of fielding in cricketing history.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 27, 2020 11:08:40 pm
Nicholas Pooran saveNicholas Pooran's effort in the outfield.

Nicholas Pooran produced a stunning save in the out-field for Kings XI Punjab versus Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 encounter in Sharjah on Sunday. Pooran’s sensational feat is being hailed as possibly the greatest ever.

It all happened when the West Indian denied Sanju Samson a certain six in the eighth over of Rajasthan’s innings.

Chasing a massive 223-run target, Samson went after Murugan Ashwin and pulled one over mid-wicket to which an airborne Pooran pulled off an unthinkable save by pulling the ball from almost six feet inside the rope.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“Pooran has just produced one of the greatest fielding saves I have ever seen. That was almost two yards over the rope and to pull it back….Wow! Where is this standard of fielding going to take us next….,” wrote Harsha Bhogle on Twitter.

Here is the must-see video:

His effort even brought a standing ovation from KXIP fielding coach, Jonty Rhodes.

Here are some of the other reactions on the catch-

Earlier, Nicholas Pooran then hit 25 not out from just eight balls as KXIP ended with 223/2 in 20 overs. Mayank Agarwal and his Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul were the stars with the bat as the duo pummelled the Rajasthan Royals bowlers into submission.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

IPL 2020: Shubman Gill shines in KKR’s seven-wicket win over SRH
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 27: Latest News