Thursday, September 17, 2020
IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja felicitated by Chennai Super Kings, see pics

MS Dhoni has led CSK to three IPL titles. Here is the complete list of the award winners.

By: Sports Desk | September 17, 2020 8:50:21 pm

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad members were presented with awards by the franchise on Thursday.

“Our customary pre-season dinner turned into a memorable lunch this time and our Lions walked away with some Super Duper Awards. #Thala Dhoni for leading the team with the willow and scoring the most runs for the Super Kings in IPL 2019,” tweeted CSK.

Before IPL 2020, CSK suffered a few hiccups after senior statesmen Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh pulled out of the tournament. However, they will begin their campaign against four-time champions Mumbai Indians, whom they will face in the lung-opener on Saturday.

