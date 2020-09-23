IPL 2020: MS Dhoni hits the ball out of Sharjah stadium, the jubilant fan takes it home

With a total of 416 runs scored at the iconic Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday when Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals locked horns in the fourth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020). Royals win the thriller by 16 runs but CSK skipper MS Dhoni emerged as one of the star performers in the match with three consecutive sixes in a losing cause.

Dhoni’s sixes caught everyone’s attention for a simple reason that two of the three maximums flew out of the park. England bowler Tom Curran was at the receiving end when he bowled a slower length ball and Dhoni sent it for a huge six over the wide long-on.

The camera followed the ball outside the stadium landing at the road with traffic moving. A man was also seen collecting the ball and running with a smile on his face. The ball wasn’t returned and commentators were amazed to see the scene when one of them said,” The fan is not going to return it. He will keep the ball as a prized possession for a lifetime.”

MS Dhoni came into bat when the CSK needed 79 runs off four overs. When an improbable 38 were needed from the last six deliveries, MS Dhoni tried to prevent too much damage to the CSK net run rate by clobbering three consecutive sixes off Tom Curran. Though it was too late, Dhoni showed his spark and ended up making 29 off 17 balls. CSK could reach 200-run mark and fell short of 16 runs to win the match.

The RR vs CSK match, which was fourth of the IPL 2020, saw an amazing power hitting from both the teams. As many as 416 runs scored in 40 overs studded with 33 sixes from both the sides. It’s a record as in 2018, there were 33 sixes hit in the CSK vs RCB match. In the same edition, CSK’s match against Kolkata Knight Riders had witnessed 31 sixes.

