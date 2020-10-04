IPL 2020: MS Dhoni leaps to yet another milestone in Indian Premier League

MS Dhoni, captain of Chennai Super Kings took his 100th catch during match 18 of season 13 of the Indian Premier League. (BCCI/IPL)

MS Dhoni on Sunday became the second wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to take 100 catches when he safely pouched Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul in Dubai.

Dhoni, 39, jumped to his right in the 18th over of KXIP’s innings when Shardul Thakur drew an edge off Rahul with a fullish delivery pitched wide on the off-stump.

Among players who have bagged 100+ catches in IPL. Dhoni joins Dinesh Karthik (103), Parthiv Patel (66) among others. As a fielder, Suresh Raina has more than a hundred catches.

Earlier, Rahul won the toss and elected to bat in their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings here on Sunday.

Kings XI Punjab made three changes to their playing XI. They have left out Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham and James Neesham, replacing them with Mandeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Chris Jordan respectively. CSK were unchanged.

Here is the moment-

Chennai Super Kings: Mahendra Singh Dhoni (capt., wk), Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Piyush Chawla.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (capt., wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell and Mohammed Shami.

Earlier, in the day Mumbai Indians beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 34 runs in the first match on Sunday.

Opener Quinton de Kock top-scored for Mumbai with 67 off 39 balls, helping them to 208/5.

Pacers Sandeep Sharma and Siddarth Kaul took two wickets each for Sunrisers but were expensive, especially the latter who leaked 64 runs in his first game of the season.

Rashid Khan was the pick of the SRH bowlers conceding 22 runs in four overs, including a wicket.

In response, Sunrisers were restricted to 174/7.

