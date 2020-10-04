MI vs SRH: Fireworks on-field as Manish Pandey, Ishan Kishan go on-air

Manish Pandey timed his jump to perfection and caught the ball with one hand to remove Ishan Kishan. (Courtesy by BCCI)

IPL 2020, MI vs SRH: Manish Pandey did not have a great start against Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday afternoon when he messed a catch and fumbled a couple. However, Pandey quickly made amends with an acrobatic effort in the outfield for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to give Sandeep Sharma his second wicket.

Pandey, who was standing at long-on, ran towards the right to catch the ball after Ishan Kisan flat-batted Sharma in the 15th over. Pandey had to cover a lot of ground and thus it was his momentum that ensured he timed his jump to perfection and swooped out on the ball and caught it in mid-air before gliding down on the grass.

Manish Pandey whatey Catch pic.twitter.com/1eHWlceRqQ — Ram (@edgbaston_149) October 4, 2020

Here’s another angle of the Karnataka batman taking a blinder at the ropes:-

Pandey later came out to bat against MI at number three during the 209-run chase at Sharjah. Pandey ended up with a quickfire 30 off 19 balls, which gave SRH a good momentum in the Powerplay and on course to win the game. Batting up the order, where he could have built an innings, the 29-year-old brought a different temperament.

His crunchy drives against Trent Boult to get off the mark showed the gift of timing he possesses. In his brief yet impactful stay, Pandey found the fence four times and cleared the ropes once before being dismissed to a rash shot.

Earlier, Quinton de Kock worked his way back to form with a 39-ball 67 before Krunal Pandya’s pyrotechnics powered Mumbai Indians to a formidable 208/5.

The swashbuckling duo of Hardika Pandya (28) and Kieron Pollard (25 not out) scored at their usual brisk pace but it was Krunal Pandya who propelled MI past 200 with 20 runs off a mere four deliveries in the last over.

In reply, SRH could only score 174/7 and fell short by 74 runs. Even though David Warner (60) was in fine form, his dismissal created a domino effect in the batting order. Rashid Khan (3*) and Sandeep Sharma (0*) end the innings for Hyderabad on 174/7 after 20 overs. Mumbai go to the top of the table with their third win.

Ishan Kishan played a key role in the dismissal of Warner, who was looking dangerous towards the end. Warner sliced a shot on his off-side and Kishan took a diving catch! It was just what Mumbai needed in the death overs as Warner walked back on 60.

SRH were 142/5 (15.4 overs) at that stage as the game changed on its head.

