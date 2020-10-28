IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Live Streaming: Ishan Kishan of Mumbai Indians during the IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 MI vs RCB Live Cricket Streaming: Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row when Mumbai Indians face Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday with both teams aiming to secure their spot in the IPL play-offs.

While Mumbai are sitting on top of the table despite their eight-wicket hammering by Rajasthan Royals with 14 points, Virat Kohli-led RCB too remain on 14 following their loss to Chennai Super Kings on Sunday. A win for either side on Wednesday should be enough to take it to the play-offs.

What time will the IPL 2020 matches between MI and RCB begin?

The IPL 2020 matches between MI and RCB are scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday.

Where will the IPL 2020 matches between MI and RCB take place?

The IPL 2020 matches between MI and RCB will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

How to watch live IPL 2020 matches between MI and RCB?

The IPL 2020 matches between MI and RCB will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 matches between MI and RCB match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 matches between MI and RCB will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

