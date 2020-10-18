IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai battle Punjab

scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 18, 2020
Bihar polls
By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 18, 2020 6:40:48 pm
IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI), sitting on top of the points table, will be facing Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the second match on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of their eight-wicket wins. While MI beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), KXIP thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In their previous encounter in season 13 of the IPL, MI defeated KXIP by 48 runs following skipper Rohit Sharma’s 70 and Kieron Pollard-Hardik Pandya blitz. KL Rahul and Co. will be eager to turn the table in their second clash of the season. Team new and toss at 7 pm IST-

18:39 (IST)18 Oct 2020
Punjab need a win

Rohit Sharma’s side will get on top if they beat KXIP. On the other hand, KL Rahul’s side is in desperate need of a win as they need to come out on top in all of the remaining matches to keep their chances of reaching the playoffs alive. Chris Gayle’s arrival boosted KXIP chances as he scored a half-century in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

18:12 (IST)18 Oct 2020
Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab

The teams on two extreme points in the table take on each other tonight - Mumbai Indians, coasting at the top, who can even afford to rest some of their premier players, take on Kings XI Punjab, who have found a way to lose from all winning positions. 

Squads:

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Sarfaraz Khan

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, James Pattinson, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai

