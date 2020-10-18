IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai battle Punjab

IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live Score: Mumbai battle Punjab.

IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI), sitting on top of the points table, will be facing Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the second match on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of their eight-wicket wins. While MI beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), KXIP thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In their previous encounter in season 13 of the IPL, MI defeated KXIP by 48 runs following skipper Rohit Sharma’s 70 and Kieron Pollard-Hardik Pandya blitz. KL Rahul and Co. will be eager to turn the table in their second clash of the season. Team new and toss at 7 pm IST-