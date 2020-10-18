IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai battle Punjab

IPL 2020, MI vs KXIP Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians (MI), sitting on top of the points table, will be facing Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the second match on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.
Both the teams are coming into this game on the back of their eight-wicket wins. While MI beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), KXIP thumped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). In their previous encounter in season 13 of the IPL, MI defeated KXIP by 48 runs following skipper Rohit Sharma’s 70 and Kieron Pollard-Hardik Pandya blitz. KL Rahul and Co. will be eager to turn the table in their second clash of the season. Team new and toss at 7 pm IST-
Rohit Sharma’s side will get on top if they beat KXIP. On the other hand, KL Rahul’s side is in desperate need of a win as they need to come out on top in all of the remaining matches to keep their chances of reaching the playoffs alive. Chris Gayle’s arrival boosted KXIP chances as he scored a half-century in the previous game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).
The teams on two extreme points in the table take on each other tonight - Mumbai Indians, coasting at the top, who can even afford to rest some of their premier players, take on Kings XI Punjab, who have found a way to lose from all winning positions.