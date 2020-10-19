Was 2019 World Cup final better or MI vs KXIP, asks Yuvraj Singh

Kings XI Punjab Coach Anil Kumble and whole team at the dugout jumps with joy sand celebrates win over Mumbai Indians during match 36 of season 13 of the Dream 11 Indian Premier League (IPL) between the Mumbai Indians and the Kings XI Punjab held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 18th October 2020. Photo by: Samuel Rajkumar / Sportzpics for BCCI

Two Super Overs were needed for the first time in Indian Premier League history as Kings XI Punjab overcame Mumbai Indians in a thrilling contest in Dubai on Sunday. The teams could not be separated after 20 overs each, with Punjab all-rounder Chris Jordan run out trying to get back for two from the final ball.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah restricted Punjab to just five in the first Super Over before fellow Indian quick Mohammed Shami held Mumbai to the same total, taking the match into a second Super Over.Mumbai returned to score 11 on the second attempt, with a superb piece of fielding from Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal on the boundary rope denying Mumbai’s Kieron Pollard a six from the last delivery.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle then smashed a six off the first ball for Punjab before Agarwal wrapped up the victory with back-to-back boundaries. Twitter exploded with comments and reactions on the thrilling clash with cricket experts calling it ‘a night to remember.’

Baba ji Aaj ke liye itna bahut hai….ab life ko thoda boring bana do. 🤷‍♂️🙈😛 #IPL2020 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 18, 2020

Super over pe super over! Three in a day, could it more exciting then this? Great display by our indian fast Bowles. @MdShami11 vs @Jaspritbumrah93 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 18, 2020

Bhai logon, This is the IPL surely not for the faint-hearted #cricket — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) October 18, 2020

It’s just not a bowler or a batsman who can influence a #SuperOver game. #MayankAgarwal superman act shows fielding is as important. #KXIP #IPLinUAE — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 18, 2020

For the first time in @IPL second super over. @BCCI had decided on the lines of @ICC that unless a decision comes through super overs should take place — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 18, 2020

Nothing can beat @IPL it’s always been and will remain the best thing on tv.. most entraining What a game.. unreal — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 18, 2020

Great game of cricket. Super performances by both the teams, very very thrilling. Well done guys! #MIvKXIP #IPLT20 @IPL — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 18, 2020

Never ever a Super Sunday like this! Not one but 3 #SuperOver . Cricket and IPL you beauty! #KXIPvsMI #KXIPvMI #KXIP #IPLinUAE Well done @mipaltan and @lionsdenkxip for such a great game. — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) October 18, 2020

Tested cricket skills and ability. Tested presence of mind and calmness even more…. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

And that’s why @IPL is the best league in the world #IPL2020 ..period 👍🏼🏏 — S.Badrinath (@s_badrinath) October 18, 2020

What a match and what an outcome. This is called @IPL. Everyone was glued to tv . Both teams deserve full praise for their efforts. Congrats to @lionsdenkxip इसे कहते हैं कि शेर के जबड़े से मैच निकालना। — Rajeev Shukla (@ShuklaRajiv) October 18, 2020

Great game ever.. thank you both the teams @lionsdenkxip @mipaltan for such a brilliant game.. BAAP of all the games @IPL it can’t get better thn this .. ufff finally it’s over.. Well done 👏 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 18, 2020

Today, cricket is the real winner!! It has been a Super Over Sunday. Two super overs in #MIvsKXIP game and @lionsdenkxip wins it in style. Congratulations to KXIP and hard luck @mipaltan #IPL2020 @IPL — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 18, 2020

If I had to pick one moment, from all the manic moments in this game, it would be @mipaltan playing too safe in the 1st super over with only 6 to get. But there were so many. What a Sunday! In these times, what would we do without sport, without cricket! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

Shami matched Bumrah Yorker for Yorker. Never easy bowling in a Super Over but it’s even more difficult to defend a non-defendable total. Well bowled master 😇 #KXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 18, 2020

Hard to find words right now. This sport! Can’t live with it and definitely cannot live without it. 💯 pic.twitter.com/Wdw5psNT6L — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 18, 2020

Apparently if there is another super over Anil Kumble will have to Bowl to Mahela and Zaheer to Andy Flower. #IPL2020 — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) October 18, 2020

A night to remember ❤️ pic.twitter.com/hn3uQaB4JB — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 18, 2020

Congratulations captain @klrahul11 for your cool & calm temper in the crucial moments of the game. Also, your heroic display of batting scoring 77 runs and leading from the front in tough situations. Take a bow champ. @IPL @lionsdenkxip #MIvsKXIP #IPL2020 — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) October 18, 2020

🔵🔴 Two legends of the game exchange jerseys after probably the most epic T20 game ever 👌 In the end, it’s the respect for each other that makes us love this game 🙌#OneFamily #MumbaiIndians #MI #Dream11IPL #MIvKXIP @KieronPollard55 @henrygayle pic.twitter.com/xN7qxBTkR9 — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) October 18, 2020

