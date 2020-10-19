scorecardresearch
Monday, October 19, 2020
Was 2019 World Cup final better or MI vs KXIP, asks Yuvraj Singh

"This IPL is not for the faint-hearted," Cricket fraternity reacts after thrilling IPL 2020 contest between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on Sunday.

Two Super Overs were needed for the first time in Indian Premier League history as Kings XI Punjab overcame Mumbai Indians in a thrilling contest in Dubai on Sunday. The teams could not be separated after 20 overs each, with Punjab all-rounder Chris Jordan run out trying to get back for two from the final ball.

Paceman Jasprit Bumrah restricted Punjab to just five in the first Super Over before fellow Indian quick Mohammed Shami held Mumbai to the same total, taking the match into a second Super Over.Mumbai returned to score 11 on the second attempt, with a superb piece of fielding from Punjab’s Mayank Agarwal on the boundary rope denying Mumbai’s Kieron Pollard a six from the last delivery.

West Indies batsman Chris Gayle then smashed a six off the first ball for Punjab before Agarwal wrapped up the victory with back-to-back boundaries. Twitter exploded with comments and reactions on the thrilling clash with cricket experts calling it ‘a night to remember.’

