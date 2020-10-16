scorecardresearch
Friday, October 16, 2020
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online: Mumbai Knight Riders vs Kolkata Knight Riders

IPL 2020 Live Match Score, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020 Match 33 in Abu Dhabi

By: Sports Desk | October 16, 2020 6:02:08 pm
IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Live Score

IPL 2020, MI vs KKR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians are favourites when take on Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League 2020 clash in the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi. If Sunil Narine misses out again due to suspect bowling act, Mumbai will fancy their chances even more, with skipper Rohit Sharma having scored both his half-centuries this season at the Seheikh sra. Apart from Sharma, the Mumbai top and middle-order is in good form be it Quinton De Kock (191 runs) or Suryakumar Yadav (233 runs), who would like to continue in the same vein.

Kolkata also possesses a number of batsmen who can take any attack to cleaners. It comprises the young and elegant Shubman Gill, England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana and skipper Dinesh Karthik, but they have not got going barring the odd game.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrior, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

