IPL 2020, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Ajinkya Rahane takes charge for Delhi

IPL 2020, MI vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Delhi Capitals would look to make a statement when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League clash on Sunday. The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi unit have secured the most number of wins in this edition, and would look to maintain their dominance in the clash tonight.
Mumbai, on the other hand, stand at the second position and would regain their supremacy. Both the teams are in superb form and a cracking contest will be expected tonight. Stay tuned for Live Updates!
IPL 2020
Match 27, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, 11 Oct, 2020
DC 18 / 1 (2.1)
vs
MI
BatsmenRB
Shikhar Dhawan1 1
Ajinkya Rahane11 9
BowlersORWKT
Trent Boult1.1 8 1
James Pattinson1.0 10 0
Ajinkya Rahane is playing his first match of the season and it feels like he was waiting for the opportunity. The right-handed batsman is still new at the crease, but he is timing the ball perfectly and have already scored two fours. Can Rahane get a big one tonight? DC: 17/1 (2 overs)
Trent Boult starts on a fascinating note as he sends Prithvi Shaw packing in his second delivery. A full length delivery, just enough to excite the batsman to go for the drive and Shaw plays it straight to Krunal Pandya at covers. DC: 7/1 (1 over)
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Alex Carey(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to bat first
Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Sherfane Rutherford, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai
Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Mohit Sharma, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Daniel Sams, Lalit Yadav
At the big Abu Dhabi ground, a score in the vicinity of 170 is normally par for any other side in the IPL, but for Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, even 200 may not appear safe.
Capitals’ skipper Shreyas Iyer has been very impressive so far both as a batsman and as the leader of the pack. It will be interesting to see how he uses his resources against his in-form counterpart Rohit Sharma and his smashing middle-order due of Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard.
Iyer has the exciting South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortze to do the job in that department. The guile of Ravichandran Ashwin further adds sting to Capitals’ attack.
Axar Patel has nicely settled into the side after he replaced the injured Amit Mishra. His all-round ability is another plus for the Capitals.
The good news for Delhi Capitals is Shimron Hetmyer getting his touch back with the innings against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. He seemed to be the only weak link in Capitals’ ranks but his six-laden knock against Royals has removed that worry.
If at all one team has a slight upper hand in any department, it’s the experience in Mumbai Indians’ pace bowling arsenal. Both Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, with years of experience behind them, could be the difference in the most sought-after contest of this edition.
It means that Shikhar Dhawan will have to strive harder to give the Capitals a solid start. The left-handed batsman has got starts in the last few games but needs a bigger innings under his belt and if it comes in a big contest, Capitals will have gained a lot.
In a way, young Prithvi Shaw and the in-form Rishabh Pant will face their first stiff test when they face Bumrah and Boult, who can trouble any batsman with their pace and accuracy.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League clash between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Both the teams have enjoyed a solid campaign so far, and fans can expect a cracking contest from the top two teams in IPL 2020.