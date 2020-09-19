IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch MI vs CSK match?

IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Live Streaming: MS Dhoni will be in action first time after 2019 World Cup semifinal in July where Rohit Sharma was the top scorer. (CSK twitter and Express File)

IPL 2020 MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) is finally here with the opening fight between defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Stadium. The tournament, which has been shifted to the UAE due to five million-plus COVID cases in India, is a ‘TV-only event’, expected to be lapped up by all and sundry who crave for cricket and Bollywood in equal measure during prime time.

A look at the teams would indicate that Mumbai Indians by a distance is the most formidable with Rohit, Pandya brothers — Hardik and Krunal –, the indomitable Kieron Pollard and the ‘King of Death’ bowling Jasprit Bumrah giving it a menacing look.

The perennial Dad’s Army Chennai Super Kings can never be counted out till that man with ‘Hawk Eyes’ uses his peripheral vision behind the stumps.

Probable Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile/Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Chennai Super Kings: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo/Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur

MI vs CSK 1st IPL match details:

When will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match begin?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where will the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match be held?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will broadcast the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the live streaming of the Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match?

The live streaming of Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) match will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

