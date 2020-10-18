IPL 2020: How KKR’s Lockie Ferguson locked SRH in Super Over

Lockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders. (BCCI/IPL)

Lockie Ferguson bowled 27 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)including 3 in the Super Over, where he picked five wickets including two in Super Over on Sunday.

Ferguson bowled an exceptional Super Over to lead KKR to a thrilling win against SRH.

KKR scored 163/5 with Shubhman Gill top-scoring with his 36-run knock while T Natarajan took two wickets for SRH.

The Hyderabad side ended at 163/6 with David Warner unbeaten on 47.

Ferguson then took two wickets in the Super Over and conceded only 2 runs. KKR easily scored the required three runs to complete the win.

In a match-winning bowling spell, he picked up the wickets of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad.

Lockie Ferguson in the Middle Overs (7-15) in the IPL Overs – 11

Wickets – 4

Average – 13.3

Economy Rate – 4.81 rpo

Strike Rate – 16.5 Small sample, but Ferguson has been an excellent enforcer in the middle overs in his short IPL career.#IPL2020 #SRHvKKR #KKR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 18, 2020

But what stood out was his exceptional skill in the Super Over. Here is how he did it:

Ball 1: Ferguson hit the timber as Warner gets beaten by a delivery that shaped away after pitching.

Ball 2: Ferguson sends a rocket to which young Abdul Samad swats but cannot connect, the sheer pace getting the better of him. However, he did get two 2 runs.

Ball 3: Ferguson shows his variation and hits the timber once again as Samad is outfoxed by a slower one which was full and on the stumps.

SRH’s Super Over score was 2/2 – the joint-lowest Super Over score in IPL equalling KXIP against DC earlier in the season.

