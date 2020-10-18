scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 18, 2020
IPL 2020: How KKR’s Lockie Ferguson locked SRH in Super Over

Lockie Ferguson played his first match in IPL 2020 and picked up five wickets including two in Super Over.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 18, 2020 8:37:21 pm
ipl 2020, lockie ferguson, lockie ferguson kkr, lockie ferguson srh vs kkr, lockie ferguson super over videoLockie Ferguson of Kolkata Knight Riders. (BCCI/IPL)

Lockie Ferguson bowled 27 balls for Kolkata Knight Riders against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)including 3 in the Super Over, where he picked five wickets including two in Super Over on Sunday.

Ferguson bowled an exceptional Super Over to lead KKR to a thrilling win against SRH.

KKR scored 163/5 with Shubhman Gill top-scoring with his 36-run knock while T Natarajan took two wickets for SRH.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The Hyderabad side ended at 163/6 with David Warner unbeaten on 47.

Ferguson then took two wickets in the Super Over and conceded only 2 runs. KKR easily scored the required three runs to complete the win.

In a match-winning bowling spell, he picked up the wickets of Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, David Warner, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad.

But what stood out was his exceptional skill in the Super Over. Here is how he did it:

Ball 1: Ferguson hit the timber as Warner gets beaten by a delivery that shaped away after pitching.

Ball 2: Ferguson sends a rocket to which young Abdul Samad swats but cannot connect, the sheer pace getting the better of him. However, he did get two 2 runs.

Ball 3: Ferguson shows his variation and hits the timber once again as Samad is outfoxed by a slower one which was full and on the stumps.

SRH’s Super Over score was 2/2 – the joint-lowest Super Over score in IPL equalling KXIP against DC earlier in the season.

