IPL 2020 Live Updates: UAE hosts the big tournament

UAE looks set to host IPL 2020 (Source: Jay Shah)

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Match 1 Team Players List Live Updates: After a long wait, Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Saturday and fans can’t keep calm. Although there is still a few days left before the matches start, IPL 2020 along with team names have started to create a huge buzz online.

Even though the event is being hosted outside the country, it has not dampened the excitement and talk around the big cricket tournament with fans happy to watch from their homes amid the global pandemic. Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the delayed tournament opener on Saturday.