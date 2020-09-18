IPL 2020 Live Updates: UAE hosts the big tournament

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Match 1 Team Players List Live Updates: After a long wait, Indian Premier League (IPL) is all set to begin in United Arab Emirates (UAE) from Saturday and fans can’t keep calm. Although there is still a few days left before the matches start, IPL 2020 along with team names have started to create a huge buzz online.
Even though the event is being hosted outside the country, it has not dampened the excitement and talk around the big cricket tournament with fans happy to watch from their homes amid the global pandemic. Chennai Super Kings take on Mumbai Indians in the delayed tournament opener on Saturday.
“I opened the entire tournament last year and I will continue to do that. Again I keep all the options open, whatever the team wants, happy to do that.Even when I play for India, message from my side to the management has always been the same ‘do not close any doors’ keep all the options open and I will do the same here as well,” Rohit Sharma said.
We are one day away from the much-delayed and much-awaited IPL 2020, scheduled to kickstart in UAE from Saturday with an expected thriller between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Most of the top players in India have been in quarantine and slowly adjusting to training regimes after a long gap forced by the coronavirus pandemic. Stay tuned for all the live updates from Dubai here.