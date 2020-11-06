IPL 2020 Playoffs, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in do-or-die clash

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad made a remarkable turnaround in their final three games — defeating Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and table-toppers Mumbai Indians to book their last-fourth berth. After their 10-wicket win over MI in the last must-win game, SRH would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march in the IPL when they face a struggling RCB in the Eliminator at Abu Dhabi on Friday.
It has been contrasting results for the two teams in the business end of the tournament. In their last match against DC, RCB’s batting-heavy top-order failed to live up to expectations. Coming into the match with four consecutive losses, RCB’s confidence would be shaky.
Probable XIs:
SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan
RCB: Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
It's last chance saloon for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Tonight's winner will meet Delhi Capitals in the virtual semifinal (Qualifier 2), and might even be considered favourites to progress to the final, given DC's stuttering form. Tonight's loser is knocked out.