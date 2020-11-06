IPL 2020 Playoffs, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in do-or-die clash

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Score

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad made a remarkable turnaround in their final three games — defeating Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and table-toppers Mumbai Indians to book their last-fourth berth. After their 10-wicket win over MI in the last must-win game, SRH would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march in the IPL when they face a struggling RCB in the Eliminator at Abu Dhabi on Friday.

It has been contrasting results for the two teams in the business end of the tournament. In their last match against DC, RCB’s batting-heavy top-order failed to live up to expectations. Coming into the match with four consecutive losses, RCB’s confidence would be shaky.