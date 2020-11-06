scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, November 06, 2020
Bihar polls
Live now

IPL 2020 Playoffs, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in do-or-die clash

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 Eliminator

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 6, 2020 5:55:33 pm
IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Score

IPL 2020, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad made a remarkable turnaround in their final three games — defeating Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and table-toppers Mumbai Indians to book their last-fourth berth. After their 10-wicket win over MI in the last must-win game, SRH would look for another complete performance to continue their forward march in the IPL when they face a struggling RCB in the Eliminator at Abu Dhabi on Friday.

It has been contrasting results for the two teams in the business end of the tournament. In their last match against DC, RCB’s batting-heavy top-order failed to live up to expectations. Coming into the match with four consecutive losses, RCB’s confidence would be shaky.

Live Blog

IPL 2020 Live Score, SRH vs RCB Live Cricket Score:

17:55 (IST)06 Nov 2020
Predicted XIs

Probable XIs: 

SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish PandeyKane WilliamsonAbdul SamadPriyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, T. Natarajan

RCB: Joshua Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Shivam DubeChris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed SirajYuzvendra Chahal

17:47 (IST)06 Nov 2020
Eliminator

It's last chance saloon for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Tonight's winner will meet Delhi Capitals in the virtual semifinal (Qualifier 2), and might even be considered favourites to progress to the final, given DC's stuttering form. Tonight's loser is knocked out. 

Squad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd