IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on RCB.

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After a disappointing first half, Rajasthan Royals would look to come out strong in the final phase of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The team lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first clash on Saturday. The Steve Smith-led unit are languishing at the seventh position on the points table, and will be desperate for a win.

Meanwhile, their opponent, Royal Challengers, have enjoyed a decent campaign in the tournament so far. But they were outplayed in their previous encounter and would look to start afresh going into the contest. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!