Saturday, October 17, 2020
IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat

IPL 2020 Live Score, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: After a disappointing first half, Rajasthan Royals would look to come out strong in the final phase of the ongoing Indian Premier League.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 17, 2020 3:10:51 pm
IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on RCB.

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After a disappointing first half, Rajasthan Royals would look to come out strong in the final phase of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The team lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first clash on Saturday. The Steve Smith-led unit are languishing at the seventh position on the points table, and will be desperate for a win.

Meanwhile, their opponent, Royal Challengers, have enjoyed a decent campaign in the tournament so far. But they were outplayed in their previous encounter and would look to start afresh going into the contest. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!  

 

Live Blog

IPL 2020, Live Score Update:

15:05 (IST)17 Oct 2020
Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi  

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal 

15:04 (IST)17 Oct 2020
Toss!

Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first. 

14:53 (IST)17 Oct 2020
Will Rahul Tewatia be the difference between both the sides yet again?

The inaugural season champions have relied on Rahul Tewatia to rescue them from precarious positions and the all-rounder managed to do that twice against KXIP and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. But he failed against the Capitals when yet again the top-order botched an easy run-chase.

14:41 (IST)17 Oct 2020
Are you ready?
14:36 (IST)17 Oct 2020
Will RCB tinker with their batting line up today?

Against KXIP in Sharjah, AB De Villiers, who has been in fine form, was sent in to bat at number six, a baffling decision by the RCB.

Left-hander Washington Sundar (13) and Shivam Dube (23) were promoted up the order to accompany skipper Kohli in the middle.

The experiment didn’t work as all three batsmen struggled with the South African scoring just two off five balls.

14:28 (IST)17 Oct 2020
Hello & welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the Indian Premier League. It's a double header, with Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore kicking off the proceedings. The second match will be played between MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES from both the contests!  

In the second match of the day, Delhi Capitals will take on Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The match will start at 07:30 pm IST.

