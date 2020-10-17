IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat

IPL 2020, RR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After a disappointing first half, Rajasthan Royals would look to come out strong in the final phase of the ongoing Indian Premier League. The team lock horns with Royal Challengers Bangalore in the first clash on Saturday. The Steve Smith-led unit are languishing at the seventh position on the points table, and will be desperate for a win.
Meanwhile, their opponent, Royal Challengers, have enjoyed a decent campaign in the tournament so far. But they were outplayed in their previous encounter and would look to start afresh going into the contest. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!
Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler(w), Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
Rajasthan Royals win toss, elect to bat first.
The inaugural season champions have relied on Rahul Tewatia to rescue them from precarious positions and the all-rounder managed to do that twice against KXIP and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively. But he failed against the Capitals when yet again the top-order botched an easy run-chase.
Against KXIP in Sharjah, AB De Villiers, who has been in fine form, was sent in to bat at number six, a baffling decision by the RCB.
Left-hander Washington Sundar (13) and Shivam Dube (23) were promoted up the order to accompany skipper Kohli in the middle.
The experiment didn’t work as all three batsmen struggled with the South African scoring just two off five balls.
