IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: First afternoon clash

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Live Score: Dubai

IPL 2020, RCB vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: With two wins from three matches each so far, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals take on each other in Match 15 of IPL 2020 on Saturday. RCB have made a promising start but need to improve their fielding and death bowling. Navdeep Saini bowled a tidy Super Over against Mumbai Indians to get his team over the line after RCB leaked as many as 79 runs in the last four overs for the game to be tied. Ab de Villiers has shown ominous touch and it must be heartening for the team management to see Shivam Dube providing the big hits towards the end against Mumbai Indians.

Meanwhile, Royals failed to chase 175 against KKR with the batsmen unable to hit through the line as consistently as they could do in Sharjah. The team has benched young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal after Jos Buttler’s arrival but calls have been growing for his inclusion. With the top three picking themselves, the stylish southpaw can only play in the middle order.