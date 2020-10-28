IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Fight for play-off spot

scorecardresearch
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore with eyes on play-off spot

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 28, 2020 6:05:23 pm
IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with each other on Wednesday and a win for either side should be enough to take them to the play-offs. While Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row, there is injury scare for RCB in the bowling front with pacer Navdeep Saini suffering a split webbing.

For Bangalore, Kohli (415 runs) would like to continue his splendid run in the tournament. The six-hitting prowess of Hardik Pandya (224 runs) was on display in the RR game, when he plundered seven maximums. Australian Aaron Finch (236 runs), young Devdutt Padikkal (343 runs) and AB de Villiers (324 runs) need to be more consistent and support their skipper.

18:05 (IST)28 Oct 2020
MI and RCB are ranked 1 and 2 on the points table now. Despite that, with some surprise results coming about this last week, the middle of the table is logjammed. So, whichever team loses today will go into the last two matches with some trepidation. Whichever side wins gets to 16 points, usually the magic number for a play-off spot. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.

Mumbai Indians: Kieron Pollard, Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Krunal Pandya

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, ShahbazAhmed

