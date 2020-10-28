IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Fight for play-off spot

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Live Score

IPL 2020, MI vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with each other on Wednesday and a win for either side should be enough to take them to the play-offs. While Rohit Sharma is likely to miss his third game in a row, there is injury scare for RCB in the bowling front with pacer Navdeep Saini suffering a split webbing.

For Bangalore, Kohli (415 runs) would like to continue his splendid run in the tournament. The six-hitting prowess of Hardik Pandya (224 runs) was on display in the RR game, when he plundered seven maximums. Australian Aaron Finch (236 runs), young Devdutt Padikkal (343 runs) and AB de Villiers (324 runs) need to be more consistent and support their skipper.