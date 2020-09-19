scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 19, 2020
IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: MS Dhoni returns

IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Defending champions Mumbai Indians kick off the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 19, 2020 6:54:12 pm
IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Live Score: Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings.

IPL 2020, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: After a long break, Indian cricketers will finally be seen in action as defending champions Mumbai Indians kick-off the 13th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) against MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. Both the teams would look to start the campaign on a solid note, thus a cracking contest is expected to be on the cards.

For Mumbai, the players to watch out for will be their skipper Rohit Sharma, who on his day can single-handedly toss any opposition aside. The contest also marks the return of Dhoni in competitive cricket and he too would look to make a mark on his return. The former India skipper was last seen in the semifinal contest against New Zealand in the World Cup held last year. Since then, the wicketkeeper-batsman has hung his boots from international cricket. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES! 

IPL 2020 Live Score, MI vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online:

18:54 (IST)19 Sep 2020
High-scoring match expected

Michael Slater and Kevin Pietersen walk out for the pitch report. KP says he expects a high scoring match today. He also says there's a strong breeze today, which means the batsmen might target the long sixes towards the comm box side of the ground. 167 is the par score at this ground. 'That's set  to be broken many times through this tournament,' says Slater. 5 minutes to toss and team news.

18:28 (IST)19 Sep 2020
Players seen on the ground

The Sheikh Zayed Stadium is the Mumbai Indians' home ground today. Mumbai Indians players have stepped on to the field. They can be seen having a look at the pitch. Still waiting for the CSK players to step on to the field.

18:14 (IST)19 Sep 2020
Hello and welcome

Less than one hour to go till the first match of IPL 2020 - Mumbai Indians, the defending champions, take on Chennai Super Kings, the most successful side in the IPL. MS Dhoni returns to action after more than one year. All the cricket narratives that matter come to a head in the UAE today. Toss and team news in 45 minutes.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma (AP/File Photo)

Even though the event is being hosted outside the country, it has not dampened the excitement and talk around the big cricket tournament with fans happy to watch from their homes amid the global pandemic.

