Thursday, September 24, 2020
IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Punjab vs Bangalore

IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Virat Kohli and KL Rahul will go up against each others in the Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL match.

By: Sports Desk | September 24, 2020 5:16:13 pm
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RCB Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), fresh from their opening-day win, will take on KL Rahul’s Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the IPL on Thursday. The IPL match between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live streaming of today’s IPL match will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Will RCB get their lower order to fire or will their top order take up the bulk of the scoring again? As for KXIP, their bowling in the death overs was a little suspect last day, will they turn things around in that department?

Likely XIs

Kings XI Punjab: 1 KL Rahul (capt & wk), 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Karun Nair, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Sarfaraz Khan, 7 K Gowtham, 8 Chris Jordan, 9 Ravi Bishnoi, 10 Mohammed Shami, 11 Sheldon Cottrell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: 1 Devdutt Padikkal, 2 Aaron Finch, 3 Virat Kohli (capt), 4 AB de Villiers, 5 Josh Philippe (wk)/Moeen Ali, 6 Shivam Dube/Gurkeerat Singh Mann, 7 Washington Sundar, 8 Dale Steyn. 9 Umesh Yadav, 10 Navdeep Saini, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

