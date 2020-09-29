IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field first

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Riding on two convincing wins in the last two contests, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will be confident against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, who currently are placed at the bottom of the points table. Delhi head into the game after a comprehensive victory over Chennai Super Kings, and would look to carry forward the same momentum.
Sunrisers, on the other hand, are the only side who are yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost both their games and David Warner and his men will be desperate to turn things around. For this, SRH will have to look beyond their destructive opening pair of Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The side must click as a batting unit to post its first win of the season tonight. Stay tuned for Live Updates!
Shreyas Iyer: "We will bowl first, the dew might play a role in the second innings. Our preparations and training has been on point, the frame of mind is good. One change for us - Ishant comes in for Avesh Khan. Each one know their roles in the team well, they have stood up for the cause."
David Warner: "Not too disappointed with that, we fell short by 20-30 runs, we now have the bowling to defend scores. Two changes for us - KW comes in for Nabi, Samad for Saha. We have our plans for the bowling group, just need to stick to it."
David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan
Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma, Anrich Nortje
Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field
Abdul Samad is the latest member to make his IPL debut. He was presented with his first cap by captain, David Warner. A good move or bad, well time will tell us that!
(Source: IPL)
For Sunrisers to do well, they would need to look beyond Warner and Bairstow. The side must click as a batting unit to post its first win of the season on Tuesday.
The 2016 champions replaced the injured Mitchell Marsh with Afghanistan off-spinner Mohammad Nabi, who played a quick cameo with the bat and also bowled an economical spell later.
However, with the batting unit letting them down in both outings, Sunrisers might consider bringing in Kane Williamson, who has recovered from his injury, to provide stability to the line-up. He would be coming in place of Nabi.
Sunrisers spinners led by Rashid Khan continue to impress but the side is lacking an out and out pace bowler who can hit the deck and push the batsman back off a good length.
For Delhi, the South African pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje has looked sharp with the new ball while spinners Axar Patel and Amit Mishra have performed splendidly in the absence of Ravichandran Ashwin.
In batting, the onus will be on seniors such as Shikhar Dhawan to lay the foundation, and he will have the talented Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order for company.
Rishabh Pant and Iyer have also looked in good nick, after rescuing the team from a spot of bother in the first game, the two pitched in with valuable runs against CSK.
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has proved he is handy with the willow while Shimron Hetmyer can also compliment the strong batting line up.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE coverage of the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match is being played Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.