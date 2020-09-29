IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals win toss, elect to field first

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Score: SRH would need to look beyond Warner and Bairstow.

IPL 2020, DC vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Riding on two convincing wins in the last two contests, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals will be confident against David Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad, who currently are placed at the bottom of the points table. Delhi head into the game after a comprehensive victory over Chennai Super Kings, and would look to carry forward the same momentum.

Sunrisers, on the other hand, are the only side who are yet to register a win in the tournament, having lost both their games and David Warner and his men will be desperate to turn things around. For this, SRH will have to look beyond their destructive opening pair of Warner and Jonny Bairstow. The side must click as a batting unit to post its first win of the season tonight. Stay tuned for Live Updates!