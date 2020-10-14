IPL 2020 Live Score, DC vs RR Live Cricket Score Updates: Rishabh Pant unavailable

IPL 2020, DC vs RR Live Score: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals

IPL 2020, DC vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Rajasthan Royals (RR) will hope for a stronger show from its slightly off-colour top order when the side tries to settle scores against second-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) in their return leg IPL match on Wednesday.

The Capitals had beaten RR by 46 runs last week and Steve Smith’s men will look to return the compliment when they meet for the second time in the tournament. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is placed at the second spot in the points table with five wins and two defeats from seven matches. The last time the two teams clashed, RR didn’t have Stokes in the ranks and even though the England all-rounder didn’t set the stage on fire in his first game, his presence inspired the former champions to snap a four-match losing streak with a five-wicket win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.