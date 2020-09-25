scorecardresearch
Friday, September 25, 2020
FinCEN Files

IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: When and where to watch

IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings take on Delhi Capitals in their third IPL 2020 match

By: Sports Desk | September 25, 2020 5:00:12 pm
MS Dhoni and Shreyas Iyer during the Qualifier. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings strive to pick up pieces against a confident Delhi Capitals in their third IPL encounter on Friday. The shock defeat against Rajasthan Royals on a batting belter at Sharjah could be primarily attributed to a poor show by their spinners along with a disastrous 20th over but the batsmen can’t absolve themselves completely, especially Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and the skipper himself.

For Delhi Capitals, winning a cliffhanger right at the onset would have given them a lot of confidence even though Ravichandran Ashwin’s probable absence after a shoulder injury could force them to reshuffle their bowling line-up.

When is CSK vs DC?

IPL 2020 match between CSK and DC is on Friday, September 25.

When will CSK vs DC match begin?

CSK vs DC match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where will CSK vs DC match be held?

CSK vs DC match will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will broadcast CSK vs DC match?

CSK vs DC match will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the live streaming of CSK vs DC match?

The live streaming of CSK vs DC match will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

