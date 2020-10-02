IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Rayudu returns

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Despite scratchy starts this season, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to turn the tables on their side as they face each other in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League. CSK will look to make the most of Ambati Rayudu’s much-awaited comeback after his opening IPL victory against Mumbai Indians, missing out due to mild hamstring injury.

For Hyderabad, the presence of Kane Williamson made a fragile middle-order, look more solid. Both Jonny Bairstow and David Warner also got their share of runs.