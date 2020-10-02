scorecardresearch
Friday, October 02, 2020
IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Rayudu returns

IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 14 of IPL 2020

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 2, 2020 6:22:26 pm
IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Score: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Despite scratchy starts this season, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to turn the tables on their side as they face each other in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League. CSK will look to make the most of Ambati Rayudu’s much-awaited comeback after his opening IPL victory against Mumbai Indians, missing out due to mild hamstring injury.

For Hyderabad, the presence of Kane Williamson made a fragile middle-order, look more solid. Both Jonny Bairstow and David Warner also got their share of runs.

Live Blog

IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online:

18:22 (IST)02 Oct 2020
Team form

“Both Rayudu and Bravo are available for selection,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said yesterday. Rayudu’s presence could well mean that he will replace an out-of-form Murali Vijay at the top alongside Shane Watson. Who does Bravo come in for though? Sam Curran has been one of their top players this season. 

Full CSK Squad | Full SRH Squad

17:49 (IST)02 Oct 2020
Hello and welcome

CSK need to find a winning combination quickly. Not much has gone their way so far this season, and the lack of incision by their spinners has hurt them especially. Of the six games played in Dubai, four have been won by the teams batting first and the other two have been decided by Super Overs.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (Captin & Wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Kedar Jadhav, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Lungi Ngidi, Karn Sharma, Josh Hazlewood, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Monu Kumar, Mitchell Santner, R. Sai Kishore, N Jagadeesan, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Jonny Bairstow (Wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Vijay Shankar, Sanjay Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (Wicketkeeper), Shreevats Goswami (Wicketkeeper), Bavanaka Sandeep, Basil Thampi, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma.

