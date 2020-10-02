IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Rayudu returns

IPL 2020, CSK vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Despite scratchy starts this season, Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad will look to turn the tables on their side as they face each other in Match 14 of the Indian Premier League. CSK will look to make the most of Ambati Rayudu’s much-awaited comeback after his opening IPL victory against Mumbai Indians, missing out due to mild hamstring injury.
For Hyderabad, the presence of Kane Williamson made a fragile middle-order, look more solid. Both Jonny Bairstow and David Warner also got their share of runs.
“Both Rayudu and Bravo are available for selection,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said yesterday. Rayudu’s presence could well mean that he will replace an out-of-form Murali Vijay at the top alongside Shane Watson. Who does Bravo come in for though? Sam Curran has been one of their top players this season.
CSK need to find a winning combination quickly. Not much has gone their way so far this season, and the lack of incision by their spinners has hurt them especially. Of the six games played in Dubai, four have been won by the teams batting first and the other two have been decided by Super Overs.