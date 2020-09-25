IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings vs Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.
CSK will have to pick up the pieces after the shock defeat to Rajasthan Royals on a batting belter at Sharjah. There was a poor show by their spinners and a disastrous 20th over in that match, but the batsmen can’t absolve themselves completely, especially Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and the skipper himself. For Delhi Capitals, winning a cliffhanger right at the onset would have given them a lot of confidence even though Ravichandran Ashwin’s probable absence after a shoulder injury could force them to reshuffle their bowling line-up.
CSK Squad
'Will make sure I’m not out of position again’: Shane Watson on how MS Dhoni keeps CSK fielders on toes
Why MS Dhoni has dropped himself down CSK’s batting order
DC Squad
DC vs CSK Preview: CSK ponder over Dhoni’s batting position, Delhi fret over Ashwin’s shoulder niggle
Welcome to out coverage of Friday's IPL match - where CSK take on Delhi Capitals, who are riding high on their Super Over win from their last outing. For CSK, the last match would have been a sobering experience, with their batting order failing to stay in touch with the required run rate and their spinners being carted all over the place. Will they shuffle things tonight? For Delhi, there's a question mark on Ashwin's availability because of the shoulder injury he picked up. Toss and team news at 7:00 pm IST.