IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings vs Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals

Friday, September 25, 2020
By: Sports Desk | Updated: September 25, 2020 5:44:36 pm
IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

CSK will have to pick up the pieces after the shock defeat to Rajasthan Royals on a batting belter at Sharjah. There was a poor show by their spinners and a disastrous 20th over in that match, but the batsmen can’t absolve themselves completely, especially Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and the skipper himself. For Delhi Capitals, winning a cliffhanger right at the onset would have given them a lot of confidence even though Ravichandran Ashwin’s probable absence after a shoulder injury could force them to reshuffle their bowling line-up.

17:27 (IST)25 Sep 2020
Hello and welcome

Welcome to out coverage of Friday's IPL match - where CSK take on Delhi Capitals, who are riding high on their Super Over win from their last outing. For CSK, the last match would have been a sobering experience, with their batting order failing to stay in touch with the required run rate and their spinners being carted all over the place. Will they shuffle things tonight? For Delhi, there's a question mark on Ashwin's availability because of the shoulder injury he picked up. Toss and team news at 7:00 pm IST.

Predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Shane Watson, 2 Faf du Plessis, 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 4 Sam Curran, 5 Kedar Jadhav, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 8 Deepak Chahar, 9 Shardul Thakur/Karn Sharma, 10 Piyush Chawla, 11 Lungi Ngidi/Imran Tahir

Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw, 2 Shikhar Dhawan, 3 Shimron Hetmyer, 4 Shreyas Iyer (capt), 5 Rishabh Pant (wk), 6 Marcus Stoinis, 7 Axar Patel, 8 R Ashwin/Amit Mishra, 9 Kagiso Rabada, 10 Anrich Norje, 11 Mohit Sharma

