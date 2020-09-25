IPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings vs Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Score

IPL 2020, CSK vs DC Live Cricket Match Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday.

CSK will have to pick up the pieces after the shock defeat to Rajasthan Royals on a batting belter at Sharjah. There was a poor show by their spinners and a disastrous 20th over in that match, but the batsmen can’t absolve themselves completely, especially Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav and the skipper himself. For Delhi Capitals, winning a cliffhanger right at the onset would have given them a lot of confidence even though Ravichandran Ashwin’s probable absence after a shoulder injury could force them to reshuffle their bowling line-up.