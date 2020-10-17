IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch RR vs RCB Match?

IPL 2020 Live Streaming: Steve Smith's Rajasthan Royals are facing Virat Kohli's army. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: The Virat Kohli-led RCB has won five of its eight games on the back of all-round performances but seemingly blundered in the eight-wicket defeat to laggards KXIP on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Royals’ campaign this season has been marred by numerous top-order collapses, forcing the lower half to pull them across the finish line. Meanwhile, the Royals boast of a strong batting line-up. But the likes of Steve Smith, and Sanju Samson have failed to score since the two victories in Sharjah at the beginning of the tournament. Jos Buttler too has been unable to capitalise on his starts, scoring just one half-century in seven innings.

Match Details:

When will RR vs RCB match begin?

RR vs RCB match will start at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday, October 17. The toss will take place at 3:00 PM.

Where will RR vs RCB match be held?

RR vs RCB match takes place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Dubai.

Which channel will broadcast RR vs RCB match?

The RR vs RCB match will have a live telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

How and where to watch the live streaming of RR vs RCB match?

The live streaming of RR vs RCB will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV.

