IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and Where to Watch DC vs MI?

IPL 2020 Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Delhi Capitals, who once looked very settled at the top, now suddenly find themselves in a complicated situation and a defeat at this juncture would make things worse. The Shreyas Iyer-led side will take on table Mumbai Indians in the first clash on Saturday. The team currently stands at the third position with 14 points but their recent form has posed as a sign of worry. The team have lost three matches on the trot and today the Capitals will look to put an end to it.

However, in order to do so they have to first tumble the defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have already made it to the play-off. Despite Rohit Sharma missing out from action, Mumbai have been in sublime form under the leadership of Keiron Pollard. Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan has adjusted to the opening slot brilliantly as he along with Quinton de Kock have given Mumbai the quickfire start they look forward to.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians begin?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians is scheduled to take place at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians take place?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will take place at Dubai International Stadium.

Which TV channels will broadcast the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians?

The IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to live stream the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

