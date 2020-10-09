IPL 2020, RR vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals aim to regain pole position

What about Delhi? A brief tour on their season so far!

Led by Shreyas Iyer, Delhi have looked solid in all three departments, winning four out of their five matches. They have been a well-oiled machine, boosting of a solid bowling unit which is well supported by the batsmen.

While skipper Iyer has been in good form, opener Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have done their job well. Marcus Stonis too have produced two smashing fifties so far.

On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada has looked ominous with 12 wickets to emerge as the best bowler in the IPL so far. South African pacer Anrich Nortje too has delivered when the team needed him to.

Harshal Patel, as Ishant Sharma’s replacement, did well against Kolkata Knight Riders with 2 for 34 but he conceded 43 in their last match.

A fit-again Ravichandran Ashwin, who replaced injured Amit Mishra, also returned with one wicket for 26 in his comeback game.