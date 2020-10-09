IPL 2020, RR vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: Delhi Capitals aim to regain pole position

IPL 2020, RR vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: A confident Delhi Capitals unit will take on struggling Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League clash on Friday. The Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi unit stand at the second place on the points table and win tonight will help them rise to the pole position.
Meanwhile their opponent, Rajasthan are struggling for form and will be desperate to turn things around tonight. The team led by Australian ODI skipper Steve Smith started off on a high note but now are placed at the second-last position on the points table. Stay tuned for all the updates from the contest.
Rajasthan Royals have won the toss and have opted to field
Led by Shreyas Iyer, Delhi have looked solid in all three departments, winning four out of their five matches. They have been a well-oiled machine, boosting of a solid bowling unit which is well supported by the batsmen.
While skipper Iyer has been in good form, opener Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant have done their job well. Marcus Stonis too have produced two smashing fifties so far.
On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada has looked ominous with 12 wickets to emerge as the best bowler in the IPL so far. South African pacer Anrich Nortje too has delivered when the team needed him to.
Harshal Patel, as Ishant Sharma’s replacement, did well against Kolkata Knight Riders with 2 for 34 but he conceded 43 in their last match.
A fit-again Ravichandran Ashwin, who replaced injured Amit Mishra, also returned with one wicket for 26 in his comeback game.
Struggling to figure out their best eleven, Rajasthan Royals will need to come up with some quick-fix measures to snap their three-match losing streak.
The Royals were off to a flying start, winning both their games at Sharjah but they have struggled to adjust to the bigger grounds of Dubai and Abu Dhabi, slipping to three successive defeats.
Now back to the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Rajasthan will take inspiration from their two big wins here to turn things around against a dominant Delhi.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Rajasthan Royals. While Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi are in red-hot form, Rajasthan are desperate for a win. Can Royals finally overturn their fortune tonight, or will Delhi continue it's dominance? Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!