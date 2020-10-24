IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online: Kings XI Punjab vs Sunrisers Hyderabad

scorecardresearch
By: Sports Desk | October 24, 2020 5:34:19 pm
IPL 2020, KXIP vs SRH Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) play the second IPL match on Saturday. On the line is momentum in the playoff race — both teams head into the business end of the league stage needing to win most of their matches to end in the top four spots.

On current form, KXIP, who have made a roaring comeback in their last few matches, are favourites over SRH. Both teams are on 8 points with four matches left, 2 points behind 4th-placed KKR.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Bavanaka Sandeep, Billy Stanlake, Fabian Allen, Virat Singh, Basil Thampi, Khaleel Ahmed, Sanjay Yadav, Abhishek Sharma, Prithvi Raj Yarra

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

