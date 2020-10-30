IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan look to end Punjab’s fairytale

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After producing a brilliant turnaround, Kings XI Punjab would look to build on the momentum tonight against Rajasthan Royals. The KL Rahul-led Punjab unit have won five matches on the trot and would be considered favourites going into the contest. Leading the side from the front, Rahul leads the chart among the batsmen and the team would bank heavily on their skipper.

For the Royals, the good news is their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes finding form just at the right time. The England cricketer who has been promoted to open the Royals’ inning scored a match-winning ton against Mumbai Indians. However, the main area of concern is the team leaking runs despite Jofra Archer keeping things tight from one end.