Friday, October 30, 2020
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Rajasthan look to end Punjab’s fairytale

IPL 2020 Live Score, KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: The KL Rahul-led Punjab unit have won five matches on the trot and would be considered favourites going into the contest.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 30, 2020 5:57:10 pm
IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Kings XI Punjab.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After producing a brilliant turnaround, Kings XI Punjab would look to build on the momentum tonight against Rajasthan Royals. The KL Rahul-led Punjab unit have won five matches on the trot and would be considered favourites going into the contest. Leading the side from the front, Rahul leads the chart among the batsmen and the team would bank heavily on their skipper.

For the Royals, the good news is their premier all-rounder Ben Stokes finding form just at the right time. The England cricketer who has been promoted to open the Royals’ inning scored a match-winning ton against Mumbai Indians. However, the main area of concern is the team leaking runs despite Jofra Archer keeping things tight from one end.

IPL 2020, KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: 

17:57 (IST)30 Oct 2020
Play-off equation

The logjammed middle of the IPL points table will have a crucial encounter today. The equation for both teams is pretty simple - a loss could put an end to their play-off hopes, more so for Rajasthan than Punjab, whose resurgence has been one of the sub-plots of the season. With two matches to go for both teams, and KXIP on 12 points, 2 more than RR, it is Smith's men who will face elimination if they lose today.

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

