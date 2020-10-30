IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan vs Punjab

IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR Live Streaming:Kings XI take on Rajasthan Royals. (BCCI)

IPL 2020 KXIP vs RR Live Cricket Streaming: Kings XI are going to face Rajasthan Royals in their penultimate game of the league phase. Rajasthan are coming off an impressive win against the defending champions Mumbai Indians and would love to continue that winning momentum as they head towards the climax of the round-robin stage of the tournament.

The Royals continue their sojourn at Abu Dhabi in what is their final league game at the venue. It’s two wins from three at the Sheikh Zayed stadium for Steve Smith’s side and they would look to continue this strong performance in the clash against the Kings.

Kings XI Punjab have won five games on the bounce and are the in-form team of the IPL currently. The Royals’ first game against the Kings was one for the ages, that featured one of the most surreal and exemplary innings in the history of the IPL. Both teams are coming off important wins and would hope to once again put on a show for the masses in what is one of the most important games of the season yet for the two sides.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs RR begin?

The IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs RR is scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Friday.

Where will the IPL 2020 matches between KXIP vs RR take place?

The IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs RR will take place in Abu Dhabi.

How to watch live IPL 2020 matches between KXIP vs RR?

The IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs RR will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 matches between KXIP vs RR match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs RR will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

Squads:

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Ankit Rajpoot, Kartik Tyagi, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat, David Miller, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

Kings XI Punjab Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Simran Singh, Harpreet Brar

