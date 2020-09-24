IPL 2020: Virat Kohli drops KL Rahul twice in two overs, Punjab captain makes him pay

Virat Kohli dropped KL Rahul twice in two overs. (BCCI/IPL)

KL Rahul smashed the first century of the 2020 Indian Premier League to propel Kings XI Punjab to a daunting 206 for 3 against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday.

Rahul played the role of sheet anchor, scoring 132 off 69 balls that were laced with 14 boundaries and seven sixes.

However, the right-hander was also given a couple of reprives by none other than Bangalore captain Virat Kohli who dropped a sitter when he was batting on 83.

Trying to smash Dale Steyn’s low full toss, Rahul didn’t get enough to clear the long boundary in Dubai. Kohli moved to his right and seemingly overran a bit. Instead of staying back, he ran around the boundary and then took a step inward. Had he stayed back then he would have probably been at the right place.

Lady luck continued to smile on Rahul when Kohli once again dropped him on 89 an over later, this time off Navdeep Saini.

It was a slower ball to which Rahul got a leading edge as he went for the glory shot. As the ball sailed towards long-off, Kohli once again ran in but spilled it yet again. This was a much easier chance than the previous one. After the error, the RCB skipper wriggled his hand, gesturing that the ball might have been wet due to dew. Rahul ultimately went on to score a scintillating 132 not out off 69 balls.

Most drops in IPL last six seasons:

Virat Kohli – 15

Ravi Jadeja – 14

Robin Uthappa – 12

Harbhajan Singh – 12

