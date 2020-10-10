IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch

IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR Live Streaming: (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 KXIP vs KKR Live Cricket Streaming: Kings XI Punjab will have to play out of their skins to get their stuttering campaign back on track when they face fancied Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League on Saturday. Smarting from a 69-run drubbing at the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad, it will not be an easy task for a struggling KXIP side to stand up to the challenge thrown by an all-round KKR team, which is a fine blend of youth and experience.

Following five losses and a solitary win, Kings XI Punjab are currently placed at the bottom of the table with two points, whereas the Knight Riders are fourth with six points from three wins. (KXIP vs KKR Live Score, Live Updates)

Teams:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (c/wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Mohammad Shami, Mujeeb Zadran, Sheldon Cottrell, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Sarfraz Khan, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Hooda, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Murugan Ashwin.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c/wk), Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill, Tom Banton, Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Kuldeep Yadav, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Rinku Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi, Nikhil Naik, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sandeep Warrier, Varun Chakravarthy and Siddhesh Lad.

Where will the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs KKR take place?

The IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs KKR will take place at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

What time will the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs KKR begin?

The IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs KKR is scheduled to take place at 3:30 PM IST on Saturday (October 10). The toss will take place at 3 PM IST.

How to watch live IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs KKR?

The IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs KKR will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs KKR match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 match between KXIP vs KKR will be available on Hotstar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd