IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Kolkata, Rajasthan lock horns in must-win tie

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have a play-off spot on agenda in their final league match on Sunday in Dubai. Placed sixth and seventh on the points table with 12 points each, only a win can keep their hopes alive in the competition. Apart from the outcome tonight, the team will also heavily rely on the results of the other matches — they would like KXIP to lose to CSK and SRH to lose to MI.

For Rajasthan the good news is Ben Stokes clicking at the right moment. After smashing a century against Mumbai Indians, the England all-rounder went on to smash the fastest half-century of the season against Kings XI Punjab. Meanwhile, things are not looking great in the KKR camp and they will enter the contest on the back of two heavy defeats. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.