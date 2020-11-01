scorecardresearch
Sunday, November 01, 2020
Bihar polls
IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Online: Kolkata, Rajasthan lock horns in must-win tie

IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: The teams are placed at the sixth and seventh spot on the points table with 12 points each and only a win can keep their hopes alive in the competition.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: November 1, 2020 5:46:51 pm
IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live Score: Rajasthan Royals take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Both Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have a play-off spot on agenda in their final league match on Sunday in Dubai. Placed sixth and seventh on the points table with 12 points each, only a win can keep their hopes alive in the competition. Apart from the outcome tonight, the team will also heavily rely on the results of the other matches — they would like KXIP to lose to CSK and SRH to lose to MI.

For Rajasthan the good news is Ben Stokes clicking at the right moment. After smashing a century against Mumbai Indians, the England all-rounder went on to smash the fastest half-century of the season against Kings XI Punjab. Meanwhile, things are not looking great in the KKR camp and they will enter the contest on the back of two heavy defeats. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.

IPL 2020, KKR vs RR Live Cricket Score Online:

17:46 (IST)01 Nov 2020
KKR vs RR - Play-off equation

The final match of the season for at least one of these two sides, and maybe even both, if results elsewhere don't fall into place for tonight's winner. KXIP, who are currently playing CSK, and SRH, who have a match remaining against MI, can sneak ahead of tonight's winner on net run rate if they win their respective matches. If both KXIP and SRH lose, however, tonight's winner will go through on points. As for tonight's loser, they will be ending the season at 7th spot.

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Eoin Morgan(c), Dinesh Karthik(w), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Shivam Mavi, Andre Russell, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Ali Khan, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Chris Green, Tim Seifert, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Sandeep Warrier

Rajasthan Royals Squad: Robin Uthappa, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Ankit Rajpoot, Jaydev Unadkat, Aniruddha Joshi, Tom Curran, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Akash Singh

