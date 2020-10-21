scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 21, 2020
Bihar polls
IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Battle for playoff spots intensifies

IPL 2020 Live Match Score, KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will both look to consolidate their top-four spot at the cost of the other's chances.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 21, 2020 6:00:14 pm
IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will both look to consolidate their top-four spot at the cost of the other’s chances when they meet in the IPL match on Wednesday.

Lockie Ferguson’s introduction reaped immediate rewards for 4th placed KKR, who are on the high of a Super Over win. RCB, though often troubled by familiar weaknesses, are heading into the business end of the league phase at third place. Whichever team wins today manages to build a healthy gap with from the bottom half of the points table. Whichever team loses will have the likes of KXIP, SRH and RR breathing down their backs. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.

IPL 2020: KKR vs RCB, Live Updates

18:00 (IST)21 Oct 2020
KKR vs RCB

The last time these two sides met, RCB prevailed by 82 runs. This match is in Abu Dhabi, where pacers have prospered, and Lockie's season debut for KKR last time out bodes well for them.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Josh Philippe, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Mohammed Siraj, Shivam Dube

Kolkata Knight Riders Squad: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, Rinku Singh, Chris Green, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Tom Banton, Manimaran Siddharth, Prasidh Krishna, Tim Seifert

