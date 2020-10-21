IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online: Battle for playoff spots intensifies

IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Live Score

IPL 2020, KKR vs RCB Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will both look to consolidate their top-four spot at the cost of the other’s chances when they meet in the IPL match on Wednesday.

Lockie Ferguson’s introduction reaped immediate rewards for 4th placed KKR, who are on the high of a Super Over win. RCB, though often troubled by familiar weaknesses, are heading into the business end of the league phase at third place. Whichever team wins today manages to build a healthy gap with from the bottom half of the points table. Whichever team loses will have the likes of KXIP, SRH and RR breathing down their backs. Toss and team news at 7 pm IST.