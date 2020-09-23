KKR vs MI: How Rohit Sharma ‘pulled’ himself to 200 sixes in IPL career

Rohit Sharma was finally dismissed for 80 off 54 balls. (BCCI/IPL)

Rohit Sharma had rung the warning bells before IPL 2020 when he looked in ominous touch in a practice session of Mumbai Indians and hit a massive six that travelled 95 metres to hit a moving bus. On Wednesday, Rohit seemed like he was in the groove from the start against Kolkata Knight Riders in match five of the IPL in Abu Dhabi.

HITMAN MODE ON

Right from the first over when he lifted Sandeep Warier with an upper-cut on the off for his first maximum, it seemed like Rohit was in the zone with a clear mind for a long innings against his favourite opposition. Against, KKR, Rohit has the most number of IPL runs (875*) bettering Warner’s tally of 829 runs.

But the Hitman truly arrived in the middle when he smashed Cummins over deep mid-wicket for half-a-dozen with one his classic pull-shots. One of the best limited-overs batsman in world cricket vs one of the finest modern-day pacers irrespective of the format — the Rohit Sharma vs Pat Cummins face-off promised a lot on paper. But on-field Rohit dominated the fast bowler when he smoked another one from Cummins over deep mid-wicket for six more runs.

Cummins was equally guilty of trying to pepper the MI captain with too much of short-stuff — a move which failed completely as Sharma continued to opt for his most productive shot and pull him with ease.

READ: Pulling punches: How Rohit Sharma executes those without violence

Incidentally, this was only the second time Rohit faced Cummins in T20s. His previous score against him was – 3* (2) (MI vs DD, 2017).

In Mumbai’s opening encounter against Chennai Super Kings, Rohit had a quiet outing with the willow and this time seemed keen to make amends.

His six-hitting spree did not stop there as he sent KKR’s MVP Andre Russell into the stands. The elevation that Rohit managed to get and the ease with which he was able to clear the boundary playing the pull/hook was simply incredible. According to cricviz — one in 5 pull/hooks is a six from his bat.

A key battle expected in this contest was Rohit Sharma vs Kuldeep Yadav. The chinaman’s ability to deceive the batsman in the air was expected to trouble the right-hander. However, Rohit was in imperious form and the ball turning into him made it even more easier as he picked the length easily and timed them immaculately to send the ball into the stands.

200 SIXES for RO-HIT

Rohit Sharma also reached the milestone of 200 sixes when he danced down the track to Kuldeep and lofted him through the line to clears long-on with ease. Sharma becomes the second Indian after Dhoni to smash 200 sixes in IPL history.

Most sixes in IPL

326 C Gayle

214 AB de Villiers

212 MS Dhoni

200 Rohit Sharma *

194 S Raina

