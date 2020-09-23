IPL 2020, KKR vs MI Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Mumbai Indians?

IPL 2020 KKR vs MI Live Streaming: Dinesh Karthik and Rohit Sharma are the respective captains. (Source: File)

IPL 2020 KKR vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will open their IPL 2020 campaign when they take on defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Wednesday.

KKR are aiming for yet another title with new additions in their team like England World-Cup winning skipper Eoin Morgan and ace Australia pacer Pat Cummins. Dinesh Karthik will continue with Sunil Narine at the top order with rookie Shubman Gill.

On the other hand, MI are not expected to make any changes to the team which lost to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the season opener on Saturday. Saurabh Tiwary, who got to play the previous game in place of Ishan Kishan, has done a brilliant job in the middle.

When will the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) begin?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will start at 7:30 PM IST on Wednesday. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) being held?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will take place at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Which channel will broadcast match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI)?

The live streaming of match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd