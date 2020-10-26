IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Kolkata vs Punjab

IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Live Streaming: The match will be played in Sharjah. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020 KKR vs KXIP Live Cricket Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) battle Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Monday. Both the sides come into this game on the back of victories which will surely boost their confidence. While on one hand, KKR defeated Delhi Capitals by 59 runs, on the other hand, KXIP held their nerve and won their fourth game on the bounce, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

While KKR are in the top half of the points table with six wins against their name, KXIP’s, following their resurgence, are occupying the fifth spot in the standings.

In their last meeting, KKR and KXIP played out a last-ball thriller where KKR edged out KXIP by two runs, defending 164.

What time will the IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs KXIP begin?

The IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs KXIP are scheduled to take place at 7:30 PM IST on Monday.

Where will the IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs KXIP take place?

The IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs KXIP will take place at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium respectively.

How to watch live IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs KXIP?

The IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs KXIP will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs KXIP match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 matches between KKR vs KXIP will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

