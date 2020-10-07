IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Kolkata look to overturn fortune against Mahi’s CSK

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 07, 2020
Hathras case
Live now

IPL 2020 Live Score, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Streaming Online Updates: MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings would hope to maintain the momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League clash on Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 7, 2020 6:21:52 pm
IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Score: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After enduring a setback in the initial stages, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are finally getting back on track and would hope to maintain the same momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League clash on Wednesday. The team secured a resounding victory against Kings XI Punjab with their star opener Shane Watson finding some form of late.

Their opponent Kolkata Knight Riders too have had a decent outing with two wins in four matches. However, they will enter the contest on the back of defeat and will take this opportunity to overturn their fortunes. Stay tuned for all the updates from this contest.

Live Blog

18:21 (IST)07 Oct 2020
Sunil Narine: In or out?

Sunil Narine has looked woefully out of sorts, managing only 27 runs from four matches at 87.09 strike rate. Is it time to rope in BBL sensation Tom Banton in place of the Windies cricketer?

18:14 (IST)07 Oct 2020
Can DK give a befitting response to his critics?

Facing criticism for a below par show despite having a star-studded line up, skipper Dinesh Karthik needs some quick soul searching to find answers in the clash tonight.

The team acquired England’s World Cup-winning skipper Eoin Morgan but the KKR management, reposed confidence in Karthik and asked him to lead the side. However, a few of his baffling decisions apart from his own poor run with the bat — 37 runs from four matches — has put the Indian wicketkeeper-batsman in the line of fire.

Promoting himself ahead of the star duo of Morgan and Andre Russell and preferring Sunil Narine in the opening slot over Big Bash sensation Tom Banton — who has been compared with Kevin Pietersen — has put 35-year-old Karthik in the dock.

18:08 (IST)07 Oct 2020
Hello & Welcome!

Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders. The match is crucial for both the sides, considering their form in the ongoing campaign. Both the teams are stuggling to finish games, but CSK did reflect the heavyweight tag in their previous encounter. The team secured a 10-win wicket and will be high on confidence. KKR, on the other hand, are entering the contest on the back of a defeat and would look to overturn their fortune in the clash tonight. Stay tuned for LIVE UPDATES!  

What's the head-to-head record?

The two teams have faced each other 20 times so far, with CSK holding a 13-7 head-to-head win/loss record over KKR. Chennai beat Kolkata in both the clashes last edition, and Imran Tahir put up standout performances (2/21 and 4/27) in the two matches.

