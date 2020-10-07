IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online: Kolkata look to overturn fortune against Mahi’s CSK

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Score: Chennai Super Kings take on Kolkata Knight Riders.

IPL 2020, KKR vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: After enduring a setback in the initial stages, MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings are finally getting back on track and would hope to maintain the same momentum against Kolkata Knight Riders in the Indian Premier League clash on Wednesday. The team secured a resounding victory against Kings XI Punjab with their star opener Shane Watson finding some form of late.

Their opponent Kolkata Knight Riders too have had a decent outing with two wins in four matches. However, they will enter the contest on the back of defeat and will take this opportunity to overturn their fortunes. Stay tuned for all the updates from this contest.