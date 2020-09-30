IPL 2020: Kane Williamson hits the right notes but perishes to the helicopter shot

Kane Williamson marked his return into the SRH side with a solid knock against Delhi Capitals. (BCCI/Screengrab)

Kane Williamson was unable to find a spot in the first two games but made an impact when he was back in the Sunrisers Hyderabad line-up against Delhi Capitals on Tuesday. Williamson was slotted into the middle-order, an area in their batting lineup which was exposed in their opening games of the tournament.

Five cracking boundaries from the bat of the Kiwi, took him to a commanding 41 off just 26 balls, reminding how valuable he is for the orange army. A couple of those boundaries were against Anrich Nortje where he showed impeccable timing.

In one he shuffled across the crease and to find the perfect gap between fine-leg and deep mid-wicket. In the other, he anticipated the short ball to perfection and flat-batted it over the mid-off region.

However, what also caught the attention of fans was the shot to which he was dismissed. Williamson went for the helicopter hit, a symbolic shot of MS Dhoni, against

Earlier, put in to bat, Bairstow (53 off 48) scored his second fifty of the tournament, while David Warner (45 off 33) and Kane Williamson (41 off 26) also came up with valuable contributions, helping Sunrisers Hyderabad post a competitive 162 for four.

Defending the total, leg-spinner Rashid (3/14) returned with three crucial wickets, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/25) scalped two and T Natarajan and Khaleel Ahmed (1/43) claimed too chipped in to restrict Delhi to 147 for 7 in 2 for a deserving win.

