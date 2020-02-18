IPL 2020 Schedule, Fixtures, Date, Timings, Venues: MI take on CSK in opener

Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2019 title after beating Chennai Super Kings by one run. (Source: IPL) Mumbai Indians won the IPL 2019 title after beating Chennai Super Kings by one run. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020 Schedule, Fixtures, Venue, Start Date, Match Timings: The Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI) announced the full schedule of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday. The 13th season of the cash-rich league will kick off with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on the runner-ups of the previous season, Chennai Super Kings on March 29 at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

This year’s IPL league stage will only have six games in the afternoon (double-headers) in a schedule spread across 56 days. The dates and venues of eliminator, three qualifiers and the final have not been released yet.

England’s Test cricketers Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler will not be available for the first two games. England will be playing Sri Lanka in the final Test of their tour till March 31 (if the match goes on till day five).

As a result, CSK’s new-recruit all-rounder Curran will not feature in the tournament opener. Similarly, Chris Woakes will not be available for Delhi Capitals’ first clash against Kings XI Punjab on March 30.

Also, Australian will be playing New Zealand in the final T20I of the three-T20I series on March 29. Hence, MI and CSK will be without the services of Australian cricketers as well in the opener. The unavailability can extend to a few more days as they will be travelling from New Zealand after the series.

Not just international cricketers, few Australian domestic cricketers will be busy playing in Sheffield Shield final from March 27 to March 31.

