IPL 2020 Final: Rohit talks, Stoinis rocks, Surya paves way as MI win 5th title

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indian's defeated Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2020 final. (BCCI/IPL)

High decibel five

“YES! YES! YES! YES! YES!” And each shout of joy from Marcus Stoinis came with a different celebration. A few punches through the air, a punch down low, and then one into the palm of his left hand. Picking the wicket of Quinton De Kock, his joy was understandable. While batting for Delhi Capitals, he was caught behind on the first ball of the innings – and you could tell his annoyance in the way he furiously chewed his gum. But then the usually stoic Stoinis let loose when he got the Mumbai Indians’ set and dangerous opener caught behind from his first delivery on the night. The emotions from the charged up Aussie might have lasted longer, if only he wasn’t crunched for a boundary by new batsman Suryakumar Yadav on the very next ball.

Suddenly, the straight face was back, as the rate at which he punished his chewing gum began to increase. It wouldn’t get better a ball later either, as he’d be dispatched over the leg-side field for six. And as the cameras panned towards the stony-faced all-rounder, there was the frustrated crinkle of the nose. After five big yesses came two big Nos.

– Shahid Judge

First batter, then bat talk

The IPL final offered a refreshing novelty. After the toss, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma and his Delhi Capitals counterpart Shreyas Iyer were seen having a lengthy conversation. Both Rohit and Shreyas are born and bred in Mumbai, play for the western Ranji team, and not often does an IPL final throw up two captains from the same city.

It was an animated conversation, though the flow of traffic was more from Rohit with Shreyas listening. Rohit looked assertive while Shreyas offered his views before nodding in the affirmative.

Having oozed intent even before the start of the match trying to drive home a point, it was much the same when play was underway and no words were spoken. Having come into the final on the heels of a few low scores and bereft of any visible facial expressions beyond his usual bunched up brows while batting, Rohit let his bat do the furious talking.

– Shamik Chakrabarty

Surya’s selfless, hard sacrifice

Suryakumar Yadav was coasting along in first gear and was looking ripe to kick it up a notch. His partner on the other end, Rohit Sharma, had already settled down and was looking to bring up his first fifty of the IPL.

And right then, a needless attempt at a run that never was to begin with from Sharma and Yadav’s IPL final came to a quick finish. While Sharma called for the run, Yadav declined and was pacing back to his end of the crease. But by this time, Rohit had already breached halfway through and continued. Yadav could have stood and watched as his partner walked back to the pavilion but instead, he decided to let go off his wicket and as Sharma sank to his crutches, ruing the split-second decision he made which cost the Mumbai Indians their second wicket.

Displaying a fuss free, business-like demeanour, Yadav shunned the glory he could have achieved by staying on and taking MI past the finish line and instead allowed his captain to take centre stage. Surya may have been hamstrung by Sharma over there but won the moment when he gave his wicket up for his skipper – who has had to face scrutiny over his hamstring.

– Shashank Nair

