IPL 2020 Final, MI vs DC Playing 11: Mumbai Indians make a ‘tactical change’

MI Captain Rohith Sharma and DC Captain Shreyas Iyer at toss (Source: Sportzpics)

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer wins the toss and opts to bat first against Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League 2020 summit clash in Dubai on Tuesday.

Sticking with the same team, Shreyas said after the toss, “We’ll bat. It really worked out pretty well in the last game. When you have a really good total on the board the bowling gets a lot of confidence. We’ve seen it through the tournament and in a big final runs on the board helps The wicket also looks amazing to bat on. They have been champions through the years and even the way they’ve been playing this season. We have nothing to lose, we have to embrace it and have no regrets at the end of it. The team atmosphere is really motivated, we are in a good mood and have to enjoy the day. We are sticking with the same team.”

Mumbai made one change, bringing in Jayant Yadav in place of Rahul Chahar. A ‘confused’ Rohit Sharma didn’t mind losing the final toss. He said, ” To be really honest I was very confused, so don’t mind losing the toss. It is going to be a good track, it doesn’t change much. We have to bowl aggressively at the start and then see how it goes. It feels nice to be part of another final. It is going to be a cracker of a game. The past doesn’t matter, it is a fresh day, a fresh game and the pressure of this final will be different. But the guys have been in these pressure situations before, they understand the pressure of finals and yes, we have just got to treat this as another game. Hopefully we can execute what we’ve discussed on the field.

“Everyone’s fit, but just one chance — Rahul Chahar misses out and Jayant Yadav comes in. Just a tactical move considering the amount of left-handers they have in the side. Rahul has been bowling really well for us so sad to leave him out, but Jayant is a quality bowler as well.”

Playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Jayant Yadav, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Delhi Capitals: Marcus Stoinis, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje

IPL’s most successful skipper Rohit Sharma is itching to win his fifth title but MI will be thoroughly challenged by a young Mumbaikar Shreyas, who leads an unpredictable Delhi in the final of IPL 2020.

The sub-plots and little battles within are going to be enticing. These include a young captain Iyer trying to show his wares, Ricky Ponting stamping his credentials as an astute tactician, and Suryakumar ensuring that chairman of selectors Sunil Joshi eats a humble pie.

Full Squad:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd